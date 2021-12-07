Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.95

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.95 and traded as high as C$28.39. Cameco shares last traded at C$28.22, with a volume of 1,900,595 shares changing hands.

CCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.44.

Get Cameco alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.95.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$361.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.