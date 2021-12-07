Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.37. Canaan shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 27,874 shares.
The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
Read More: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.