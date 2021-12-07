Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.37. Canaan shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 27,874 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Canaan by 1,225.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 362,715 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.