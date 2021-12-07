Canaccord Genuity Increases Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$70.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.20.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

TSE DND traded up C$4.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,025. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.38. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$33.52 and a one year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.