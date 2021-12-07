Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE GOOS opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 4.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after purchasing an additional 69,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 129.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 886,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

