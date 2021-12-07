Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 88,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,142,082 shares.The stock last traded at $39.58 and had previously closed at $37.50.

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $4,707,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,371 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.