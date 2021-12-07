Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber Sells 10,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$515,200.00.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$1.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$54.98. 10,025,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,234,449. The firm has a market cap of C$64.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$28.67 and a 12 month high of C$55.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.83.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.