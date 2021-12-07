Canadian Western Bank Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.92.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$37.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.37. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$27.99 and a 52 week high of C$41.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,017,900. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$99,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,971.20. Insiders have sold a total of 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 33.62%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

