Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

