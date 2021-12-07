Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.21. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 61,953 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

About Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.