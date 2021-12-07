Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Cowen

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:CANO opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,925.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth $65,147,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

