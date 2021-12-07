Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Cowen

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
NYSE:CANO opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
In related news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,925.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth $65,147,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
About Cano Health
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
