Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEED. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

WEED traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,200. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$12.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The stock has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

