Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.16.

Shares of TSE:WEED traded up C$0.74 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.09. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$12.22 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

