Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 331,893 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.55% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $24,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 87,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 30,790 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,487,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFFN stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

