Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

CRDF traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. 527,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 290,921 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

