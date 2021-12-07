Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

