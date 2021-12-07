Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,750,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after acquiring an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $196.06 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

