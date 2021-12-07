Cardinal Capital Management Has $8.25 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 93,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,534,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $478.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

