Cardinal Capital Management Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.1% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $535.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.54. The stock has a market cap of $236.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

