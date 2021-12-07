Cardinal Capital Management Sells 10,153 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,089 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 58,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

