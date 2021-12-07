Cardinal Capital Management Sells 1,303 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.46. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

