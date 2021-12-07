Cardinal Capital Management Sells 17,138 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,138 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after buying an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $38,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,929. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

