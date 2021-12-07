Cardinal Capital Management Sells 2,425 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.99. 115,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,586,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32. The firm has a market cap of $237.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

