Cardinal Capital Management Sells 606 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $232.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.47. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

