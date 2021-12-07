Cardinal Capital Management Sells 791 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $161.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.