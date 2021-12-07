Cardinal Capital Management Sells 878 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $152.38. The firm has a market cap of $366.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

