Cardinal Capital Management Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

NYSE:DE opened at $360.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $250.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

