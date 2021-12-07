CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Trading Down 1%

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 11,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 602,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

