CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.78

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 56849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Benchmark upped their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,206 shares of company stock worth $22,805,356 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 5.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 48.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

