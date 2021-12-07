Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Up 13.4%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) shot up 13.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $19.18. 6,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 662,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRBU. Bank of America started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 125,825 shares of company stock worth $250,027 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

