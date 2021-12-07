Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 77,112 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

