Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $409.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce sales of $409.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.04 million and the lowest is $405.54 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $420.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $162.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 147,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

