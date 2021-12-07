Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.24 Million

Analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to report $34.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.48 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $136.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $140.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $142.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield acquired 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,562 shares of company stock worth $110,163. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276,584 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

