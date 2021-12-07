Cartesi (CTSI) Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $365.42 million and approximately $55.68 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.78 or 0.08431920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,287.08 or 1.01709973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00077374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,172,831 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

