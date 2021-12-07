Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after buying an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after buying an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,259,000 after buying an additional 316,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Shares of CVNA opened at $263.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.46 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $219.40 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,257 shares of company stock worth $7,774,858 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

