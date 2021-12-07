Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.67. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 116,376 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 5,577.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

