Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 445 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $247.67. 4,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.69 and its 200-day moving average is $266.15. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

