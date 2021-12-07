Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,465 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 283,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

VIAC stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.85. 89,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,320,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.