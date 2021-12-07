Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,899,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.83.

SEDG traded up $12.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,490. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.65, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.07. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.21.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,444,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.