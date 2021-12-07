Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.84. The company has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

