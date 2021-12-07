Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after purchasing an additional 423,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,959,000 after acquiring an additional 209,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,450. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

