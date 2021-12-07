Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,140 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after acquiring an additional 156,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,257. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

