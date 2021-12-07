Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 17.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.04. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

