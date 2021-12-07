CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Tops $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $24.68 and $33.94. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00209259 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33, $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $18.94, $50.98, $51.55, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.