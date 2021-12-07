Casper Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.84 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $502.92 million and $58.84 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.90 or 0.08475114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00082798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,113.58 or 1.01263179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,521,915,220 coins and its circulating supply is 2,777,906,058 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

