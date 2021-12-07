Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

