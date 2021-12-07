CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Reaches $15,176.78

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $15,176.78 and $4.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009670 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005913 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000765 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.