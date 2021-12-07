Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €3.10 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €3.10 ($3.48) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 44.14% from the stock’s current price.

CEC1 has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.29) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.58 ($5.15).

Shares of Ceconomy stock traded up €0.45 ($0.51) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €5.55 ($6.24). 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €4.36 ($4.90) and a fifty-two week high of €7.60 ($8.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.66.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

