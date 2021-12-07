Cellframe 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.42 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Cellframe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002942 BTC on major exchanges. Cellframe has a market capitalization of $42.47 million and $2.42 million worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000134 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

Cellframe (CELL) uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,626,315 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

Cellframe Coin Trading

