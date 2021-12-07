Celo Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $107.05 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $107.05 million and $986,483.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00210749 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 107,799,553 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.