Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Centene worth $22,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Centene by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 223,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 40.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 195,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $77.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

